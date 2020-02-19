Urvashi Rautela sat on 4 chairs at Filmfare Awards 2020; here’s why

Urvashi Rautela at Filmfare Awards 2010. (Source: urvashirautela/Instagram) Urvashi Rautela at Filmfare Awards 2010. (Source: urvashirautela/Instagram)

Bollywood award ceremonies are famous for their stellar red carpet appearances, and the recently-held Filmfare Awards 2020 was no exception. Among the B-town celebs who graced the occasion was Urvashi Rautela who stunned onlookers with her attire.

For the event, the Pagalpanti actor donned a flowy red strapless gown with a long train that had feathery details. And the grand attire, designed by Albina Dyla, took as much space as four seats, she revealed in an Instagram post.

Take a look at the pictures:

Urvashi also informed that it took almost 730 hours to create the dress. The dramatic gown had a plunging neckline with a sequinned bodice.

Urvashi teamed the outfit with a pair of drop earrings and bracelets, and opted for minimal makeup and open hair. She wore a pair of heels by Christian Louboutin.

Here’s how the internet reacted to Urvashi’s look:

What do you think about her look?

