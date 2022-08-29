Urmila Matondkar impresses with her timeless style in sheer sari, body-hugging gown

Urmila Matondkar was, undoubtedly, a style icon in the 90s. As such, the actor, who is currently judging DID Super Moms, is showcasing her evergreen sartorial sense with some chic appearances that are laced with a vintage touch.

Keeping it extremely fashionable, she wore a strappy olive green body-hugging gown with an embellished lace overlay and a short train. It was cinched at the waist with a solid matching belt.

Urmila kept the look elegant with diamond accessories, glam makeup, and hair styled in soft curls.

What better than six yards of sheer elegance? Prior to this, she had worn a sheer yellow sari with floral appliques sewn into the pallu and a matching heavily-embellished blouse.

The Rangeela actor accessorised the look with a heavy choker, matching earrings and bangles. With her hair tied in a bun, she added the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and glossy lips.

She also raised the glamour quotient in a green-coloured sequin pantsuit paired with a satin top worn underneath.

Giving it a traditional touch, the actor accessorised it with a stone-studded choker. layered neckpiece, studs and a stack of bracelets.

