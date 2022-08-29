scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Urmila Matondkar impresses with her timeless style in sheer sari, body-hugging gown

The actor is raising the glamour quotient on DID Super Moms, one look at a time!

Urmila MatondkarThe actor looks lovely in this sheer yellow sari with floral details (Source: Urmila Matondkar/Instagram)

Urmila Matondkar was, undoubtedly, a style icon in the 90s. As such, the actor, who is currently judging DID Super Moms, is showcasing her evergreen sartorial sense with some chic appearances that are laced with a vintage touch.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Keeping it extremely fashionable, she wore a strappy olive green body-hugging gown with an embellished lace overlay and a short train. It was cinched at the waist with a solid matching belt.

Urmila kept the look elegant with diamond accessories, glam makeup, and hair styled in soft curls.

ALSO READ |Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

What better than six yards of sheer elegance? Prior to this, she had worn a sheer yellow sari with floral appliques sewn into the pallu and a matching heavily-embellished blouse.

The Rangeela actor accessorised the look with a heavy choker, matching earrings and bangles. With her hair tied in a bun, she added the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and glossy lips.

ALSO READ |Harnaaz Sandhu is a vision in orange at the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant; check it out

She also raised the glamour quotient in a green-coloured sequin pantsuit paired with a satin top worn underneath.

Giving it a traditional touch, the actor accessorised it with a stone-studded choker. layered neckpiece, studs and a stack of bracelets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 05:30:49 pm
Next Story

Veteran Bengali actor Pradip Mukherjee dies

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son
Illegal arms purchase case

HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son

Countdown clock put on hold: NASA
NASA's Artemis 1

Countdown clock put on hold: NASA

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift to Lizzo, check out the best fashion moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement