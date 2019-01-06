Toggle Menu
Uri promotions: Yami Gautam dresses to impress in her latest outfitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/uri-promotions-yami-gautam-fashion-5522009/

Uri promotions: Yami Gautam dresses to impress in her latest outfits

ami Gautam, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Uri, has been giving us some major fashion goals of late. Recently, Gautam was spotted turning heads at a media event in a maroon pantsuit from Lavish Alice's collection.

Yami Gautam, Uri promotions, Uri promotions vicky kaushal, yami pictures, uri trailer, uri movie, indian express, indian express news
Yami Gautam slays in a maroon pantsuit. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Yami Gautam, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Uri, has been giving us some major fashion goals of late. Recently, Gautam was spotted turning heads at a media event in a maroon coloured pantsuit from Lavish Alice’s collection.

The actor kept her look simple and accessorised her outfit with a pair of nude heels and a statement ring. Styled by Mohit Rai, we think the actor’s look makes for a perfect blend of winter wear and work wear. Winged eyeliner and a nude pallette of make up rounded out her look well.

On another occasion, the actor was seen in a white pantsuit with a belt detailing around the waist from Paule Ka’s collection. Hair kept loose and a neutral palette completed her look. In case you were wondering how to style a pantsuit, take a look at the picture.

Ditching the monotones, the actor was seen wearing a geometric print pastel orange and bright yellow co-ord set from Two Point Two. The cool peppy pastel orange colour added charm to her outfit while the bright yellow added a pop of colour and an element of fun to her ensemble. Her look was supported well by nude minimal makeup.

Advertising

Recently, the actor gave us a timeless look that can be easily recreated. She was seen in a white shirt featuring bishop sleeves that she teamed with a pair of blue parallel jeans. Her signature side-parted bob hairdo went well with the look and she pulled off the outfit effortlessly.

What do you think of the actor’s latest look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android