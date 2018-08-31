From mutton leg to trumpet: Here’s how to ace statement sleeves

Here’s how to wear statement sleeves! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Here’s how to wear statement sleeves! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Right from the popular trumpet sleeves to the eccentric balloon ones, statement sleeves have found its way into celebrity wardrobes. They have always been a part of the fashion industry, but have never enjoyed so much attention. Last year, it reached its peak and now more and more celebs and designers are using statement sleeves to make an impact.

Right from Alexander McQueen’s geometrical sleeves to Giambattista Valli’s combo of ruffled and sheer sleeves for their A/W’18 collections and Ellie Saab’s fringe-detail sleeves, unusual sleeves have ruled the runway. Let’s take a look at them:

Cape sleeves

Cape sleeves basically resemble cloaks or capes that were worn as an outer garment draped over an outfit and fastened at the neck. This kind of sleeve comes in various sizes — it can be straight on the top with a flared hemline or a fully-flared one. Since capes are perfect for layering, you can let them do the talking and keep the rest of your outfit minimal. They look good in ethnic wear, for instance, a lehenga and blouse with long cape sleeves is enough to grab all the attention.

Bishop sleeves

The full-length bishop sleeves feature a billowy structure that is fitted towards the top, has a flared or oversized cuff and gathered or cinched at the wrist. A popular trend in the 19th century, this trend has made a comeback. Deepika Padukone gave a lovely example during Padmaavat promotions dressed in a silk, one-shoulder bishop sleeve top teamed with flared pants and a broad belt. You can wear such statement tops with skinny jeans or a mini skirt for a chic look.

Leg of mutton sleeves

Hugely popular during the Victorian Era, the leg of mutton sleeves or gigot sleeves (in French) have a voluminous shape on the shoulders and are fitted from the elbow to the wrist. A bit tricky to wear, if the look is not balanced, it can go all wrong. Last year, Sonam Kapoor was seen in a Jacquemus black suit that gave Johnny Bravo vibes while Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a minimalistic version of the design.

Trumpet sleeves

These exaggerated sleeves feature a voluminous fabric at the wrists that are basically flared from right below the elbow. Top designers like Stella McCartney and Celine had showcased trumpet sleeves on the runway last year. We spotted Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Gupta, Shruti Hassan and Sonakshi Sinha flaunting it.

Sonakshi Sinha in a blue pantsuit. (Source: File Photo) Sonakshi Sinha in a blue pantsuit. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra in a green trumpet sleeve dress. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra in a green trumpet sleeve dress. (Source: File Photo)

