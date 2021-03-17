Take a look at these unseen pictures from Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan’s sangeet and welcome lunch

What do you think of their looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. Soon, pictures from their wedding festivities were shared on social media. After their pictures from the wedding, haldi and mehendi days went viral, photos from their welcome lunch and sangeet are here.

For the welcome lunch, the fast bowler wore a bespoke kurta from designer Kunal Rawal. The kurta was embroidered with metallic thread work and teamed with slim pants. Sanjana, on the other hand, was seen in a mint colour ensemble — an intricately-designed kurta paired with matching straight pants and sheer dupatta.

The couple posed happily for the shutterbugs. (Source: PR Handouts) The couple posed happily for the shutterbugs. (Source: PR Handouts)

Her look was accessorised with gorgeous earrings from Mahesh Notandass, as she completed it with hair parted at the side and matching juttis.

She looked striking in the ensemble. (Source: PR Handouts) She looked striking in the ensemble. (Source: PR Handouts)

For sangeet, both opted for brighter colours. Jasprit was seen in a navy blue sherwani, also from Kunal Rawal, which featured black embroidery and metal detailing. Sanjana looked lovely in a purple lehenga from Anita Dongre which stood out for the beautiful gotta patti hand embroidery. The look was accessorised with stunning jewellery from the designer.

We loved their look, what about you?(Source: PR Handouts) We loved their look, what about you?(Source: PR Handouts)

For haldi, the couple kept to the colour of the ceremony. Jasprit was seen in an Antar Agni kurta set as Sanjana opted for a yellow jamdani sari from Anavila. Her sari, according to the designer website, is priced at ₹64,000.

The couple looked lovely together. (Source: PR Handout) The couple looked lovely together. (Source: PR Handout)

They posed happily for the shutterbugs. (Source: PR Handout) They posed happily for the shutterbugs. (Source: PR Handout)

For mehendi, they both opted for Anita Dongre ensembles. Sanjana was seen in a hand-painted lehenga featuring traditional Pichwai art — inspired by mystical Indian forests — along with gota patti hand embroidery. Jasprit looked sharp in an off-shite sherwani which featured similar motifs.

Pictures from their mehendi ceremony are out. (Source: PR handout) Pictures from their mehendi ceremony are out. (Source: PR handout)

What do you think of their looks?