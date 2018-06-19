Mix-n-Match solid colours with statement jewellery

Want to rock the ethnic look like Kareena Kapoor Khan? Follow these tips and tricks given by experts. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Want to rock the ethnic look like Kareena Kapoor Khan? Follow these tips and tricks given by experts. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Buy yourself an umbrella skirt in Mughal prints, peplum tops in hues of kale green or stone grey, and work it up with statement ethnic jewellery pieces, suggest experts on World Ethnic Day on Tuesday. Neeharika Bhatia, head of merchandising and category at Craftsvilla, and designer Gaurav Katta, have listed a few ethnic wear trends:

* Geometric prints: If you are completely over frills and fancies, geometric prints are for you. They work out very well in a number of contrasts and do not look jarring or forced together. Stick to a neutral base.

* Solids: Prints may come and go but solids are here to stay. Solids have come a long way from being regarded as strict and stoic. A great colour combination can easily out shadow prints and embroidery. Remember that the mantra is minimalism with solids. So work this look with a statement jewellery piece and you are good to go.

* Crepe material: This is that time of the year when you need to be comfortable, efficient and stylish. With the wedding season right around the corner and the weather oscillating between scorching hot and dripping wet, we need something that works the best in both ways. Crepe is exactly what you have been looking for. It is light with just the right amount of clinginess.

* Silk and golden work: Move over sequins and embellishments and go old school style with intricate gold and silk work. The wonderful part about such work is that it can work on absolutely anything, from saris to kurtis and even Indo-western fusion wear.

* Mughal-inspired prints: These have been a rage since a while. These prints usually have an interesting overlay of florals and geometry. They are eternally classy and one can never go wrong with them. This season, this print will be seen with a British touch. Hues of pastels like blush pink and hazelnut beige, will be teaming up with flowy silhouettes.

* Fabrics like bubbled rayon in powder blue will be seen mend down into peplums.

* Umbrella skirts paired with an airy sleeved peplum top in hues of kale green or stone grey are the go to look for this season’s ethnic style.

* Taking textures into consideration. We cannot skip lustrous fabrics like tussar and Banarasi with a combination of grained textiles like georgette, organza and habutai silk. The yarns of these textures are dyed and hued with pleasing colours.

