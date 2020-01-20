Umang 2020: Rani Mukerji’s sequinned pantsuit is a few years too late

What do you think of her pantsuit look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her pantsuit look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Umang Awards 2020, which was organised in Mumbai on Sunday, was attended by a host of celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ananya Panday, and Katrina Kaif among others. While many impressed us with their fashion choices by going for colours and styles that are in vogue, it was Rani Mukerji who stood out (much like her outings in the recent past) — and we wish we could say it was in a nice way.

If you have been following fashion, even from a distance, you would know that most of last year was dominated by sequins. Even at this award ceremony, many turned up wearing sequin saris, but it was Rani’s outfit that served as a good example that nothing looks good when it is too much. The actor was seen in a sequinned blazer which was teamed with matching trousers and a black shirt. The ensemble might have worked in the 90s, but it looked too dated, and also like a caricature of one of the most favoured fashion trends today.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Rani Mukerji stepped out in all sequin look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji stepped out in all sequin look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There was no space for the outfit to breathe, and it did not help that the look was rounded out with dark red lipstick and hair parted at the side.

ALSO READ | Umang 2020: A fashion extravaganza with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and more

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Having said that, we would love to see the Mardaani 2 actor stepping out in one of the sequinned saris which are in vogue right now — with her look rounded out with minimal make-up, smokey eyes and an unkempt hairdo.

What do you think of her latest look?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd