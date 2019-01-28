Umang 2019: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor – who wore what

Much like every year, Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate the continuing efforts of the Mumbai Police. Several stars from Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan made their way to the annual Umang festival. They not only made their presence felt but gave us some serious fashion goals.

Advertising

Some impressed, others not so much. We bring you a list of who wore what.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor, donned an anarkali by Tarun Tahiliani. The look was accessorised with earrings from Amrapali earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a custom-made heavily embellished attire from designer-duo Falguni & Shane Peacock. Hair styled into curls and boots completed the look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was spotted donning a Manish Malhotra creation. The multiple stripes lehenga looked lovely on her.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose sartorial choices are generally on point, failed to impress in this red ensemble by Ridhima Bhasin. The ensemble did not flatter her svelte frame and had too much going on.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra too was seen in red. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she was spotted in an ensemble by Roshni Chopra. The off-shoulder red embroidered crop top was teamed with red flared pants.

Shraddha Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shraddha Kapoor looked lovely in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. The ensemble was teamed with a sheer dupatta.

Advertising

Karisma Kapoor

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Karisma Kapoor stepped out in a sari by Varun Bahl. It was teamed with an embroidered blouse. The contrast worked well.

Who do you think looked the best?