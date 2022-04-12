‘Steal his look not his country’: Netizens praise Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signature style

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in the last few weeks, has emerged as a strong leader, who has been sharing videos and communicating with his global counterparts on urgent action against the Putin-led government, while also assuaging his own citizens.

Interestingly, among other things, it is the Ukrainian president’s sense of fashion that has won him admirers from all parts of the world who, it should be noted, are not shying away from appreciating his ‘good looks’ either.

BREAKING: every woman in your life now has at least a small crush on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it — Emma Salisbury (@salisbot) February 27, 2022

It has now come to the fore that amid the intense situation prevailing in the country, Zelenskyy’s signature attire is being discussed by netizens. The leader has often been seen wearing olive pants, matching olive jacket and shoes, perhaps to have ease of movement and camouflage in the war-ravaged country.

Kyiv-based journalist Glenn Kates took to Twitter to share the president’s look — and how it can be emulated — which has caused quite a stir online, with people asking how one can also learn ‘courage’ from the leader, besides ‘stealing’ his sense of style.

The Zelensky collection (shared on TG) pic.twitter.com/rWO41xXGTy — Glenn Kates (@gkates) April 9, 2022

The tweet comprises two pictures: one of Zelenskyy wearing his staple attire, and the other a dissection of his clothes and how they can be purchased in Ukrainian currency hryvnia, and worn. It mentions an additional olive green t-shirt, which the 44-year-old seems to be wearing underneath his jacket.

Here are some reactions:

Okay, but please add the cost of courage, clarity, leadership and then anyone can have the ‘look’ — 🌻🇺🇦 🚜 Jody Enn ~Oh🦌 (@LookUpFindBirds) April 9, 2022

The new war uniform. https://t.co/W4AlEGg6iQ — James Fitzroy #StandUpForUkraine 🇺🇦 (@jcfitzroy) April 10, 2022

Dress like the leader of the free world: The Zelenskyy collection 😎 Jacket 12€, trousers 30€, T-shirt 7€, sneakers 70€.#OliveIsTheNewBlack pic.twitter.com/PvoDzey8aK — Mattia Nelles (@mattia_n) April 10, 2022

Zelenskyy could become a real mark in fashion industry. Maybe at the same level if not above Che Guevara pic.twitter.com/lQJ7Le49uZ — Fanica Dumitrașcu (@aerigya) April 10, 2022

steal his look NOT his country ☝️😔 https://t.co/IqBmsp3Exp — потертый пакет (@vasha_zanoza) April 10, 2022

Iron man suit ! — Skylight (@skylight90000) April 10, 2022

Clothes, inexpensive. Courage, priceless. — PopCulture❤Web Novel Writer (@PopBusterZ) April 10, 2022

Interestingly, French president Emmanuel Macron was also photographed copying Zelenskyy’s casual fashion, walking into a briefing wearing a hoodie and holding papers and files in his hand, how the Ukrainian leader has been seen doing.

Something no one saw coming: Macron going for the Zelenskyy look. 🇫🇷🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/rOCNobDQHT — Orge Castellano (@orgecastellano) March 15, 2022

What is your take on his military fashion?

