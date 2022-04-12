scorecardresearch
‘Steal his look not his country’: Netizens praise Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signature style

Kyiv-based journalist Glenn Kates took to Twitter to share the president's look -- and how it can be emulated -- which has caused quite a stir online

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 12, 2022 2:39:42 pm
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Volodymyr Zelenskyy fashion, Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks, Volodymyr Zelenskyy style, Volodymyr Zelenskyy fashion style, Volodymyr Zelenskyy military style, Volodymyr Zelenskyy news, Volodymyr Zelenskyy clothes, Volodymyr Zelenskyy clothes sale, indian express newsThe leader has often been seen wearing olive green pants, matching olive jacket and shoes, perhaps to have ease of movement and camouflage. (AP/PTI/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in the last few weeks, has emerged as a strong leader, who has been sharing videos and communicating with his global counterparts on urgent action against the Putin-led government, while also assuaging his own citizens.

ALSO READ |Ukraine crisis: Everything you need to know about the country’s national costume ‘vyshyvanka’

Interestingly, among other things, it is the Ukrainian president’s sense of fashion that has won him admirers from all parts of the world who, it should be noted, are not shying away from appreciating his ‘good looks’ either.

It has now come to the fore that amid the intense situation prevailing in the country, Zelenskyy’s signature attire is being discussed by netizens. The leader has often been seen wearing olive pants, matching olive jacket and shoes, perhaps to have ease of movement and camouflage in the war-ravaged country.

Kyiv-based journalist Glenn Kates took to Twitter to share the president’s look — and how it can be emulated — which has caused quite a stir online, with people asking how one can also learn ‘courage’ from the leader, besides ‘stealing’ his sense of style.

The tweet comprises two pictures: one of Zelenskyy wearing his staple attire, and the other a dissection of his clothes and how they can be purchased in Ukrainian currency hryvnia, and worn. It mentions an additional olive green t-shirt, which the 44-year-old seems to be wearing underneath his jacket.

Here are some reactions:

Interestingly, French president Emmanuel Macron was also photographed copying Zelenskyy’s casual fashion, walking into a briefing wearing a hoodie and holding papers and files in his hand, how the Ukrainian leader has been seen doing.

What is your take on his military fashion?

