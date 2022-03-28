Oscars 2022: Stars show support for Ukraine with flag colours, ribbons, pins on the red carpet

Updated: March 28, 2022 10:13:49 am
After a pared down event last year at the Union Station Los Angeles, Hollywood is back to its usual location, Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, to celebrate its biggest night. And before they head inside the theatre for the awards show, stars deliver memorable moments on the red carpet, clad in creations by the world’s best designers and fashion houses.
But this year, even as the weariness of the virus felt lighter, the Russian invasion on Ukraine loomed heavy as stars showed support for Ukrainians. While some referred to the war in speeches, some, like Jason Momoa, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry, Don’t Look Up composer Nicholas Britell, among others, wore their support on their lapels and fingers in the form of ribbons and pins in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Samuel L. Jackson showed his support by wearing a blue ‘Stand with Refugees’ ribbon.
Doctor Strange actor and Best Actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch wore the Ukrainian colours in a pin on his suit jacket, like he did at the BAFTA 2022.
Tyler Perry, who received the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2021, too, showed solidarity with a blue and yellow ribbon on his lapel.
American songwriter and musician Diane Warren wore an emerald green tuxedo and carried a transistor clutch. The lapel had a blue ribbon pinned to it.
Last year’s ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for Minari, Young Yuh-jung wore a ‘Stand with Refugees’ ribbon to show support.
Jason Momoa sported a black tuxedo complete with a bow tie. He wore his pocket square in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow.
The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola wore a pin with the Ukrainian colours.
Jamie Lee Curtis wore a shimmering, high-neck Stella McCartney gown, and a ‘Stand for Refugees’ ribbon to signal support for Ukrainian and other refugees across the world. She also spoke about the crisis at the Dolby Theatre: “The ribbon is about the refugee crisis. It is an incredibly important moment given what’s happening in Ukraine, the displacement of human beings in the world. The exodus of human beings is a crucial story for our time right now.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
