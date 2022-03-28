Oscars 2022: Stars show support for Ukraine with flag colours, ribbons, pins on the red carpet

After a pared down event last year at the Union Station Los Angeles, Hollywood is back to its usual location, Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, to celebrate its biggest night. And before they head inside the theatre for the awards show, stars deliver memorable moments on the red carpet, clad in creations by the world’s best designers and fashion houses.

But this year, even as the weariness of the virus felt lighter, the Russian invasion on Ukraine loomed heavy as stars showed support for Ukrainians. While some referred to the war in speeches, some, like Jason Momoa, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry, Don’t Look Up composer Nicholas Britell, among others, wore their support on their lapels and fingers in the form of ribbons and pins in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson arrive at the Oscars. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson arrive at the Oscars. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Samuel L. Jackson showed his support by wearing a blue ‘Stand with Refugees’ ribbon.

Benedict Cumberbatch poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals. (REUTERS/Mike Blake) Benedict Cumberbatch poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Doctor Strange actor and Best Actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch wore the Ukrainian colours in a pin on his suit jacket, like he did at the BAFTA 2022.

Tyler Perry presents In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Tyler Perry presents In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Tyler Perry, who received the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2021, too, showed solidarity with a blue and yellow ribbon on his lapel.

Diane Warren arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Diane Warren arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

American songwriter and musician Diane Warren wore an emerald green tuxedo and carried a transistor clutch. The lapel had a blue ribbon pinned to it.

Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Last year’s ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for Minari, Young Yuh-jung wore a ‘Stand with Refugees’ ribbon to show support.

ALSO READ | Designer Christian Siriano is auctioning off a blue and yellow gown to raise money for Ukraine relief

Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jason Momoa sported a black tuxedo complete with a bow tie. He wore his pocket square in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow.

Francis Ford Coppola and Eleanor Coppola pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard) Francis Ford Coppola and Eleanor Coppola pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola wore a pin with the Ukrainian colours.

ALSO READ | The man in the olive green tee

Jamie Lee Curtis wearing Stella McCartney holds a ribbon supporting refugees as she poses on the red carpet. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard) Jamie Lee Curtis wearing Stella McCartney holds a ribbon supporting refugees as she poses on the red carpet. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Jamie Lee Curtis wore a shimmering, high-neck Stella McCartney gown, and a ‘Stand for Refugees’ ribbon to signal support for Ukrainian and other refugees across the world. She also spoke about the crisis at the Dolby Theatre: “The ribbon is about the refugee crisis. It is an incredibly important moment given what’s happening in Ukraine, the displacement of human beings in the world. The exodus of human beings is a crucial story for our time right now.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!