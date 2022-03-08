‘Hands off Ukraine’: Gigi Hadid pledges to donate earnings to help people affected by Russian invasion

In the recent past, many celebrities have voiced their support for Ukraine, which is under attack by Russian forces for many days now. With people fleeing the country and news of loss of life and property surfacing every day, it has led to a lot of anxiety and concern.

Amid all this, people living elsewhere are carrying on with their professional commitments as well. Supermodel Gigi Hadid — who, in the past several weeks, has walked the runway for fall 2022 shows in fashion capitals of the world — has shared her thoughts on it.

She wrote an emotionally-charged message on Instagram that read, “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.”

The 26-year-old mentioned that she would be “following in the footsteps of [her] friend Mica Argañaraz” and “pledging to donate [her] earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine”.

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war — not leaders,” she wrote.

The mother-of-one concluded by writing, “HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

The accompanying pictures were from the many recent fashion appearances that she made at various shows for Michael Kors, Versace, Vivienne Westwood, and others.

Some days ago, her younger sister Bella Hadid had opened up about feeling “‘incredibly odd to be walking in fashion shows”. The 25-year-old, too, had extended her support Argañaraz, who had announced that she will be donating part of her fashion week earnings to Ukrainian organisations.

Photo: Instagram/@micarganaraz Photo: Instagram/@micarganaraz

The part-Palestinian and part-Dutch supermodel, had taken to Instagram herself to write, “You said it @micaarganaraz. We have many Ukrainian friends, colleagues, models, production, casting and to see the lack of communication/knowledge about a war that is subsiding is very very sad.”

“It’s incredibly odd to be walking in fashion shows as our work, especially during a time like this. I compel the people of our industry to do their research and have open conversations about the hell that is happening next door.”

