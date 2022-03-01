Ukraine crisis: Bella Hadid says it is ‘incredibly odd to be walking in fashion shows’

With the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and Europe looking at a geopolitical crisis, everything else has seemingly become less significant. Around the world, many celebrities are currently using their clout to call for peace, and among them is supermodel Bella Hadid.

The 25-year-old has extended her support to her colleague Mica Argañaraz, who took to Instagram stories to announce that she will be donating part of her fashion week earnings to Ukrainian organisations. Take a look at her post.

Argañaraz’s message read: “I have to say it feels very weird walking fashion shows knowing there’s a war happening in the same continent. I will be donating part of my earnings of this fashion week to help Ukrainian organisations. To my model friends and colleagues and whoever is also struggling with this feeling, perhaps this is something we could all contribute to.”

Many other models, including Bella, shared her message and joined her initiative. The model, who is the younger sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid, and is part Palestinian and part Dutch, took to Instagram stories to write, “You said it @micaarganaraz. We have many Ukrainian friends, colleagues, models, production, casting and to see the lack of communication/knowledge about a war that is subsiding is very very sad.”

“It’s incredibly odd to be walking in fashion shows as our work, especially during a time like this. I compel the people of our industry to do their research and have open conversations about the hell that is happening next door,” she continued.

The supermodel also wrote that fashion can be “very lonely” and it can make one “feel like an outcast”. “…even more so when it comes to politics/anything other than ‘fashion’.”

She also encouraged her followers to “remember and talk about all the wars that are and have been going on for years now worldwide”.

Even amid all this, the model is putting her professional foot forward and walking the ramp at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, where she walked with her sister Gigi in near-similar outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Prior to that, the Hadid sisters were also clicked posing with Donatella Versace in Milan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

