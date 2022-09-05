scorecardresearch
As UK’s Liz Truss gears up to take Number 10, here’s looking at some of her recent fashionable outings

Not only has the politician trusted British designers to create her looks, she has also championed sustainability, repurposing and re-wearing her outfits from time to time

Mary Elizabeth Truss, UK prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss, Liz Truss fashion, Liz Truss UK PM, Liz Truss photos, indian express newsMary Elizabeth Truss beat Rishi Sunak to become the next prime minister of the UK. (Photo: Instagram/@elizabeth.truss.mp)

Mary Elizabeth Truss, often referred to as Liz Truss, beat Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, taking the reins from outgoing PM Boris Johnson. The news was officially announced earlier today.

With this, she became the third woman prime minister of the UK. “I am honoured to be elected leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential,” Truss tweeted after her victory.

According to a Daily Mail report, Truss considered former UK PM Margaret Thatcher — who was the first female PM and the longest-serving one — to be her idol. Thatcher’s wardrobe, the publication mentioned, comprised garments designed by British brands, and Truss seems to have followed suit, too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp)

She had many UK-based designers working for her in the course of her political journey thus far, including for campaigning outfits. The 47-year-old has often turned to online retail company Karen Millen for their collection.

Per the Daily Mail report, she also trusts London-based designer Winser and other high-street chains like LK Bennett and Whistles, along with the website The Fold.

In the last few weeks, while out campaigning, the politician was seen in a number of sharp outfits, such as this pleasant purple dress that featured a V-neck design and collars, and long sleeves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranil Jayawardena MP (@ranil)

She was also seen in this bright orange dress that comprised puffy shoulders, long sleeves and a matching belt to accentuate the look. Interestingly, she also wore a pair of white sneakers (not visible in the picture here) to go about her long day with all the comfort.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp)

This green coat-dress was another winning look. It featured a chain belt and Truss also wore a matching green pendant to complete the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp)

We also love this blue pencil dress that she wore with a pair of stilettos…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp)

…as well as this olive brown asymmetrical dress with a little slit. Interestingly, she also wore it last year, during her visit to Delhi’s Red Fort. Sustainability for the win, shall we say?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp)

“In the great democracy of India,” she captioned her photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp)

Besides pencil dresses, she has also exuded boss-lady charm in her trousers and blouses, as well as pant-suits. Take a look at some of her other fashionable outings here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp)

 

