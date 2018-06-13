Types of apparel gifts for men

Confused about what to gift men? Experts suggest a few easy-breezy options. (Source: Pixabay) Confused about what to gift men? Experts suggest a few easy-breezy options. (Source: Pixabay)

Confused about how to buy apparel for men? Always keep comfort in mind and go for accessories like cufflinks or brooches, suggest experts. Ranu Bathwal, founder of Popup Galleria and Wrickie Angrish, Co-founder and Principal Designer of the clothing brand Angrish, have shared an easy guide for picking a perfect gift in the apparel section for men.

* Comfort comes first: For men, fit and comfort is the mantra and when it comes to comfort, sweatshirts and t-shirts are the coolest options for teenaged boys to middle-aged men. The prints can be quirky with superheroes or cool captions or just the classic plain blacks. A relaxed fit slogan t-shirt would be a hit across all age groups. Just stick to age groups while picking a suitable slogan or a message t-shirt.

* Cashmere Scarves: Scarves are one of the most practical and useful gifts you can give a man when the temperature goes down or he is out for travel. Be it your young fashion conscious boyfriend or your cool dad, cashmere scarves will keep them warm. Pick safe and evergreen colours like blue, white or black.

* Brooches and cufflinks: Cufflinks and brooches are a part of mens accessories, with options of silver, gold, metal or Swarovski, they are an essential part of men’s formal wear and are capable of completely revamping any outfit.

* Stitched empire polo pants: Polo pants are always in trend. Team them up with casual polo t-shirts or traditional kurta, party pants or formal blazer. One can also pick vertical stripes in a formal shirt and you can’t go wrong with it when you are buying something someone over 30 years of age. They are sure to add a unique personality to every style statement.

* Cotton kurta and linen shirts: Kurta pyjamas and linen shirts will always be in vogue and make for a perfect gift in this scorching heat. Modern-day kurtas speak a new language with attractive fabrics, sleek silhouettes, and beautiful colours. It can be paired with drawstring trousers for a complete summery look.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App