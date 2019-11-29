These Bollywood celebrities are pulling off the two-toned colour trend; see pics

Instead of going for just one of the two preferred colours, why not combine them both? Simple, isn’t it? Instead of going for just one of the two preferred colours, why not combine them both? Simple, isn’t it?

Have you ever been confused about which colour to pick while shopping? Looks like Bollywood now has a solution for that too. Instead of going for just one of the two preferred colours, why not combine them both? Simple, isn’t it? Two-tone outfits are all the rage these days, and celebrities like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karan Johar Ananya Panday have officially given their stamp of approval to the trend.

The Neerja actor, who is currently holidaying in Los Angeles, picked a two-tone dress for a day out with sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor. The long half brown-half blue dress featured a camel brown belt that pulled the outfit together. To avoid monotony, the actor teamed the dress with a floral top underneath that was styled in a way that it appeared as a part of the sleeves too. Middle-parted hair, a statement neck-piece and simple golden earrings completed her look.

And if there is a new trend on the block, director Karan Johar doesn’t shy away experimenting with it. So it is not surprising that he was seen in a two-tone suit by Off White that featured grey plaid on one side and royal blue on the other. He paired the blazer with matching grey pants, and looked dapper. A simple white turtleneck sweater underneath the blazer rounded out the stylish look. A silver neckpiece and black-rimmed glasses completed his look.

We also spotted Pati Patni Aur Woh actor acing the two-toned outfit trend at the airport. Taking her denim game a notch higher, she stepped out wearing jeans that featured two different tones. This was paired with a matching jacket.

Do you plan to try the trend?

