Twinkle Khanna shares picture with son Aarav; his pearl necklace steals the show

Twinkle Khanna is not just a bestselling author, but also a doting mother of two. Time and again, she keeps giving fans a sneak-peek into her bond with her kids Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle, who is currently in London with Akshay Kumar, took to Instagram on Sunday to treat her fans with an adorable photo with her son, who is studying there.

“Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together,” she captioned the photo, in which Aarav can be seen lovingly kissing her on the forehead.

What caught everyone’s attention, however, was a dainty pearl necklace worn by Aarav. He made a rather unconventional, but stylish fashion statement, as he wore his pearls over a white shirt and pastel green sweater. He also wore a black coat.

The pearl necklace instantly got picked up, with fans flooding the comment section in admiration of his chic style.

Celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, “the pearls”. “Love his pearl string so much,” accessory designer Eina Ahluwalia wrote.

Another user wrote, “It’s the pearl necklace for me”.

“Very cute but is that a pearl necklace he’s wearing?” someone else commented.

One user called him a “proper London preppy boy” and wrote, “He’s wearing pearls. Proper London preppy boy”.

What do you think about Aarav’s fashion and accessory choice?

