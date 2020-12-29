Twinkle Khanna posts selfie in cute self-embroidered shirt; see pic

Among other things, Twinkle Khanna seems to be honing her skills in sewing. And her latest Instagram post is proof.

The 46-year-old author recently posted a picture on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a white shirt, paired with yellow-tinted shades. What made the shirt special was an adorable embroidery in blue on the side, stitched by none other than Twinkle herself.

See the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

“The joy of dressing up in something you have embroidered yourself. My white shirt is transformed with our Mumbai ‘Tai’!” Twinkle captioned her post.

The Pyjamas are Forgiving author completed the look with a pair of golden hoops, kohl eyes, and open hair.

A while ago, Twinkle had shared a glimpse of the embroidery while she was still working on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

This is not Twinkle’s first attempt at embroidery. The celeb mother, who took to practicing the art during the lockdown, had earlier shared a piece with Frida Kahlo’s face embroidered on it. “While growing up in my grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew, and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying,” she had written.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

We love the embroidery on Twinkle’s shirt, what about you?

