Twinkle Khanna’s dreamy looks for her latest magazine cover will take you into a fantasy world

Twinkle Khanna is looking stunning in a new magazine cover. (Source: File Photo) Twinkle Khanna is looking stunning in a new magazine cover. (Source: File Photo)

Twinkle Khanna is known for her witticisms and magic of words, but her personal sense of style is also praiseworthy. Remember how she effortlessly pulled off the black Zara top and a multi-coloured midi skirt from the high-end Italian label Missoni? Recently, the author graced the cover of Elle India’s August issue and gave total boss lady vibes.

ALSO READ | Twinkle Khanna is ready with her third book and it is all about ‘pyjama girls’

The 43-year-old looked pretty at The Asiatic Society of Mumbai in a millennial pink knitwear. Although she manages to impress with her fashion sense at social events, her latest shoot seems like it is straight out a fairy tale. She was also seen wearing a funky oversized jacket in a library.

Check out some of the pictures here.

In another look, she donned a crisp white suit from Tibi paired with an Emporio Armani shirt. White it was a plain all-white formal outfit, she oozed elegance and poise in it.

Khanna’s statement hand-embroidered olive blazer from Patine’s AW2018 collection, GulNora, was another highlight. It was teamed with a deconstructed olive button-down shirt from Rishta by Arjun Saluja. Earrings from Zoya and ivory Tibi trousers added finishing touches to her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

ALSO READ | PadMan promos: Twinkle Khanna’s metallic skirt is perfect for your spring wardrobe; here’s how much it costs

What are your thoughts about her looks for the magazine cover?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd