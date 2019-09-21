Try these chic and easy hairdos this festive season

The festive season is right round the corner and we know what’s on your mind — what to wear and how to style your hair to suit every outfit. Look no further because we have got you sorted with some fun and chic hairdos that will have heads turning.

Messy Wrapped Ponytail

Whether your hair is short or long, experiment with a low, messy wrapped ponytail at your next card party. It’s a stunning substitute to an effortless pony or a braid and will make you look classy. The simple touch of loose curls, pulled low with a parting, looks better as the night goes on. For that extra touch, sport a matching hair accessory.

The Dutch Goddess

This hairstyle is for those who love dancing and still want to look perfect at all times without messing with their look. Start by making a Dutch braid in your hair from the crown area and then take the rest in a top knot. Get edgy by adding glitter in the parted lines and you’re set to sizzle.

Let those waves do the talking

Half-updos are unique and simple but when you pair it with curls, it looks effortlessly flattering. This style gives your hair the needed volume and is a great option for a thin mane. This girl next door hairdo goes perfectly with your desi avatar. It’s low-key and still makes the needed impact!

This is one hairstyle you can never go wrong with. Festivities and flowers go hand-in-hand; this beautiful floral chignon will lift your entire look. Simply make a sleek middle-parted doughnut bun and wrap it with either gajras or delicate flowers for some drama.

Waterfall twist

This effortless hairstyle goes with all kinds of hair, curly or straight. Just get hold of some pins and you’re good to go. The waterfall twist is not only easy but is stunning as well and looks incredible with every outfit.