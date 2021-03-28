Tripti Dimri nails this corset top and loose pants combo; check out the pictures

March 28, 2021 9:40:29 pm
Stylist Tanya Ghavri often shares pictures of celebrities she has styled. What caught our attention recently were some photos of actor Tripti Dimri. Reason for it being an unusual combination she was seen in: a corset top teamed with wide-bottomed pants. Yes, you read that right and we are happy to report the Bulbbul actor nailed it.
She wore the printed red corset top from the label Saiko Studio. This was paired with wide-bottom pants from the label Essé. Ghavri further styled it with a matching blazer from the label Ura, making the look really stand out.
Check out the pictures below.
The look was completed with hair tied in a messy bun and dewy make-up. Letting the outfit do all the talking, it was accessorised with a sleek neckpiece from Misho.
The actor was also seen in a Camel corset shirt dress from the label Essé. The look was pulled together with hair styled in soft waves.
The Laila Majnu actor’s style is really understated and chic. Here are some other instances.
What do you think of her latest look?
