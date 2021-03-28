Tripti Dimri nails this corset top and loose pants combo; check out the pictures

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tripti Dimri/Instagram)

Stylist Tanya Ghavri often shares pictures of celebrities she has styled. What caught our attention recently were some photos of actor Tripti Dimri. Reason for it being an unusual combination she was seen in: a corset top teamed with wide-bottomed pants. Yes, you read that right and we are happy to report the Bulbbul actor nailed it.

She wore the printed red corset top from the label Saiko Studio. This was paired with wide-bottom pants from the label Essé. Ghavri further styled it with a matching blazer from the label Ura, making the look really stand out.

Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

The look was completed with hair tied in a messy bun and dewy make-up. Letting the outfit do all the talking, it was accessorised with a sleek neckpiece from Misho.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

The actor was also seen in a Camel corset shirt dress from the label Essé. The look was pulled together with hair styled in soft waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by essé | ⠑⠎⠎⠑ (@esseclothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

The Laila Majnu actor’s style is really understated and chic. Here are some other instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

What do you think of her latest look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle