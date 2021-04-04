Tripti Dimri looks ravishing in neutral tones; check out the pictures

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tripti Dimri/Instagram)

Bulbbul actor Tripti Dimri has an understated sense of style. She is often styled by Tanya Ghavri and recently, the stylist shared some stunning pictures of the actor. In the first instance, she was seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in a chic loungewear which consisted of elongated straight pants with an open pullover with monochromatic button detailing on the sleeves.

In keeping with the look, the make-up was dew.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

The stylist also shared a BTS video of the look coming together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

In another instance, she was seen in a classic little black dress from the label Guizio. The outfit is classic but the actor shows why. She ditched all accessories, keeping the look understated and classy.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

The Laila Majnu actor’s style is really understated and keeps experimenting with her outfits. For instance, she totally nailed a combination as unusual as a corset top teamed with wide-bottomed pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

What do you think of her latest look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle