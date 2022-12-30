scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Tributes pour in for fashion great Vivienne Westwood, who died at the age of 81

British designer Vivienne Westwood (Photo: REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir/File Photo)
The global fashion industry lost the iconic British fashion designer and businesswoman Vivienne Westwood, who passed away “peacefully” at the age of 81 on December 29, 2022, surrounded by her family in South London’s Clapham, as confirmed by a representative.

The news of her passing was also shared on her social media accounts with a long post that read, “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

Per the statement, Vivienne considered herself to be a “Taoist”, which is a school of philosophical thought.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood)

“…Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth,” the designer purportedly wrote, as mentioned in the statement.

Next to the caption was a photograph of Westwood — who was also an activist — clicked by Juergen Teller. In the photo, she wore a white top with an entire chunk of text printed on it. Hair tied in a high bun, she also carried a little handbag and looked super chic. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement read.

According to an AP report, in her life, the name ‘Westwood’ became synonymous with style and attitude. The designer’s fashion career began in the 1970s with her “radical approach to urban street style” that took the world by storm. She enjoyed a lasting career that was marked by “triumphant runway shows and museum exhibitions”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood)

Tributes poured in after people learnt of her death. Actor Kim Cattrall wrote for the luminary: “Always a legend. An icon for change and innovation. I was blessed to meet her and wear her creations. I always loved that she was Northern and never lost her grit. RIP Vivian. A true original.”

Vivienne Westwood death, Vivienne Westwood tribute

Game of Thrones‘ actor Gwendoline Christie commented, “Mother of Revolution. We were lucky to have you at all.”

Vivienne Westwood death, Vivienne Westwood tribute

Leading fashion designer Victoria Beckham wrote for Westwood in her Instagram story, “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time.”

Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Yoko Ono, a singer, songwriter and peace activist, shared a picture with the designer and tweeted, “Rest in peace, Vivienne. What a woman — so young at heart, motivated, beautiful and elegant. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Andreas, Ben, Joseph and families. Love, Yoko.”

Here are some of the other tributes:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey)

 

Westwood was awarded an ‘OBE’ (Order of the British Empire) by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1992 and she received it in a “perfectly-tailored skirt suit with a grey matching hat”. She, however, did not wear knickers underneath and later told Daily Mail. “I met a man who worked with the queen and he said she was rather amused by it.” According to an Independent report, when Westwood returned to Buckingham Palace to be made a dame in 2006, she once again skipped wearing an underwear, telling Daily Mail: “Don’t ask. It’s the same answer. I don’t wear them with dresses.”

Must Read
