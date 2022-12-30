Tributes pour in for fashion great Vivienne Westwood, who died at the age of 81

The global fashion industry lost the iconic British fashion designer and businesswoman Vivienne Westwood, who passed away “peacefully” at the age of 81 on December 29, 2022, surrounded by her family in South London’s Clapham, as confirmed by a representative.

The news of her passing was also shared on her social media accounts with a long post that read, “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

Per the statement, Vivienne considered herself to be a “Taoist”, which is a school of philosophical thought.

“…Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth,” the designer purportedly wrote, as mentioned in the statement.

Next to the caption was a photograph of Westwood — who was also an activist — clicked by Juergen Teller. In the photo, she wore a white top with an entire chunk of text printed on it. Hair tied in a high bun, she also carried a little handbag and looked super chic. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement read.

According to an AP report, in her life, the name ‘Westwood’ became synonymous with style and attitude. The designer’s fashion career began in the 1970s with her “radical approach to urban street style” that took the world by storm. She enjoyed a lasting career that was marked by “triumphant runway shows and museum exhibitions”.

Tributes poured in after people learnt of her death. Actor Kim Cattrall wrote for the luminary: “Always a legend. An icon for change and innovation. I was blessed to meet her and wear her creations. I always loved that she was Northern and never lost her grit. RIP Vivian. A true original.”

‘Game of Thrones‘ actor Gwendoline Christie commented, “Mother of Revolution. We were lucky to have you at all.”

Leading fashion designer Victoria Beckham wrote for Westwood in her Instagram story, “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time.”

Yoko Ono, a singer, songwriter and peace activist, shared a picture with the designer and tweeted, “Rest in peace, Vivienne. What a woman — so young at heart, motivated, beautiful and elegant. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Andreas, Ben, Joseph and families. Love, Yoko.”

Rest in peace, Vivienne. What a woman – so young at heart, motivated, beautiful and elegant. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Andreas, Ben, Joseph and families. Love, yoko pic.twitter.com/HkDQhyoTrG — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) December 29, 2022

Here are some of the other tributes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey)

#VivienneWestwood will be remembered as a “designer daring the rest of the fashion world to start a revolution for animals and the planet” ⬇️ #RestInPeace Full statement: https://t.co/eFAgZ7LxOy https://t.co/KqN94DQqt6 — Shalin Gala (@ShalinGala) December 30, 2022

Travelled on anti-fracking tour-bus with Vivienne 2014; we were crammed into tiny bunks, woke and popped out untidily …and yet… as morning came, Vivienne would emerge as if reborn into perfect, translucent her! She put in long days – an incredible, genuine, dedicated activist https://t.co/Sj05UTovST pic.twitter.com/VjR55R1iFy — Tina Rothery 🍃💚🍃 (@tinalouiseUK) December 29, 2022

We are saddened to learn about the passing of legendary designer Vivienne Westwood. Her work will continue to inspire students for generations to come 💫 https://t.co/rNPVsuQQRy — University of Westminster (@UniWestminster) December 29, 2022

I’m remembering that scene in “Sherlock” where Moriarty, after an altercation with Sherlock, brushes down his lapel in protest, saying (in that priceless Andrew Scott way), “Westwood!”. That said so much about the character.https://t.co/1MQtMPJsUW — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) December 30, 2022

RIP Vivienne Westwood, the queen of fashion👑. Your creativity, fun and style lit up the fashion world. You were unique, cool and courageous and we loved you for it. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/KXTCPe6suE — 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓽𝓽𝓮 (@charlotteukcity) December 29, 2022

Westwood was awarded an ‘OBE’ (Order of the British Empire) by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1992 and she received it in a “perfectly-tailored skirt suit with a grey matching hat”. She, however, did not wear knickers underneath and later told Daily Mail. “I met a man who worked with the queen and he said she was rather amused by it.” According to an Independent report, when Westwood returned to Buckingham Palace to be made a dame in 2006, she once again skipped wearing an underwear, telling Daily Mail: “Don’t ask. It’s the same answer. I don’t wear them with dresses.”

