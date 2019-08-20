Easy ways to give your old pair of jeans a trendy new twist

We all give a lot of thought to the design, colour and style before finally purchasing a pair of jeans. But there comes a time when we start feeling bored, and think that the garment has fallen out of fashion. But don’t worry, as you can give a trendy new makeover to your old denims and make them feel new once again!

To help you give your jeans a new look, Abhishek Yadav, designer head, Spykar Lifestyle, suggests a few simple ways.

Frayed and ripped jeans

Distressing is denim-speak for ageing your jeans. With a few simple techniques you can get your jeans to look grungy and vintage in no time. Start with raw denim. You can use basic tools found at home like tweezers, sandpaper, scissors, and cheese grater. Use tweezers to cut parallel slices on your denim at places that wear out often, like the knees. Use tweezers to remove the blue threads, and leave the white threads on. Multiple washes over time will give the edges a more natural frayed look.

Use coarse sandpaper to rub the surface of the jeans, to soften the top layer of threads. This is a quick way to make your jeans look more worn in. Use scissors to cut the hem and distress the edges through wash.

Using a cheese grater, slice the denim into small sections at distress areas and rub the surface using a cheese grater to give texture to the cuts. It achieves a frayed look that wears well over time.

Embroidery

For those handy with the needle and thread, adding embroidery to your jeans is a great way to add glamour to your look. Use simple running stitch or chain stitch to embroider texts or patterns using contrast threads.

Another great addition could be faux-saddle stitch. Saddle stitch is often found in leather goods for extra reinforcement. Its a simple running stitch done with extra thick thread. You can add it to the edges of pockets, hems and side seams.

DIY patchwork

This is a great technique to repair your jeans and increase its life span. Patchwork at wear and tear areas such as knees can help strengthen the jeans. All you require is different shades of denim scraps, needle and thread. Place your jeans on a flat surface and mark the areas you want to reinforce. Stitch denim scraps in place using running or darning stitch. Tease the edges for a natural frayed look.

Personalise your denim with a patchwork of patterned fabrics to reflect this season’s trend. For women’s jeans, get the Boho-chic look through a patchwork of lace on denim.

Badges

Another great way to get tons of attitude is by adding badges to your jeans. Whether you want the grungy military look, or peppy sporty one, badges are an easy way to individualise your outfit.

Doodle art

A trend to hit the runway this season, the doodle is as much fun to make as it is to wear. All you need are acrylic paints, a few brushes, and your jeans. Place your denim on a flat surface and mark the areas you want to doodle. Use brushes of different thickness and textures to play around. Once finished, use a dryer or leave the jeans out in the sun to dry.

You can also doodle directly on the jeans using a paint brush dipped in bleach. It works by discharging the indigo colour from the denim and creating interesting designs and patterns. You can also splatter bleach using the brush —this creates an 80s acid wash look.

Paint splatter

If you are more of a free spirit who likes quick brush strokes, hang your jeans on two hooks and splatter drops of paint across.

Stencil printing

Remember your kindergarten craft classes when you first learnt to stencil? This is actually a fun way to add pattern to your denim. Place the outer stencil on the denim and use a paint brush to get the design onto your jeans.

Discharge effect

Bleach from your laundry cupboard is a magic tool to add personality to your denim. Transfer a small quantity of bleach to a container and remember to wear gloves.

Ombré effect

This gives a gradation effect to your jeans, from denim blue to bleached white. Dip the legs of your jeans hem first into the container, few inches deep. Hold it in position for few minutes, remove, wash and dry.

Twill tapes, studs and beads

Individualise your jeans by stitching patterned twill tapes and beads for a high fashion make over. Get a punk rock vibe by embellishing distressed denim with studs and pins.

With so many great techniques and amazing trends, don’t ever settle for plain boring jeans again. All you need is some time to tap into your creativity and a few simple tools to DIY your denim blues away.