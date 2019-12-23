Wear checks like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and other celebs this party season

The pattern has also undergone a makeover over the years too. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The pattern has also undergone a makeover over the years too. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Who would have thought that a bunch of intersecting lines of various widths, colours and spacing would become one of the most sought-after and fashionable pattern this season? Perhaps it’s the geometric simplicity of checks, plus the (almost) infinite colour combinations, that have made this pattern a permanent on fashion sheets. It is no longer just confined to formals, the pattern is becoming more popular with power suits and blazer dresses, and its presence in the sari sphere is a fresh approach. But apart from making its way onto various types of attire, the pattern has also undergone a makeover over the years too.

Although trendy and safe to wear, the styling when wearing the print needs to be on point. Scroll through to see how your favourite Bollywood stars wore checks and get an idea about what’s trending at the moment!

Anushka Sharma

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Anushka Sharma slayed in this three-piece oversized pantsuit from Gucci. The look is effortless, and a head-turner. The prints speak for themselves, which is why she kept the overall look simple and added a chic golden ear cuff for some bling. She pulled the look together by wearing pointy-heeled boots from Lita boots, and basic make-up that comprised a matte base and a matte nude lip.

Sonakshi Sinha

The Lootera actor takes her fashion game many notches higher in this sari by Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta. The chic sari features sky blue and white checks along with white floral motif. The quirky sari was styled with a full-sleeved statement blouse. Styled by Mohir Rai, her look was pulled together with silver Kolhapuris by Aprajita Toor, and silver danglers from Ritika Sachdeva. Make-up was on point — flawless base, terracotta lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Alia Bhatt

The Kalank actor oozes elegance in a blue and red check printed dress from Roberta Einer. We like how it was accessorised with a pastel-coloured belt, which gave it some structure. The dress has fringe details on the sleeves, giving it a edgy look. She pulled her look together with minimal make-up and oodles of highlighter.

Kangana Ranaut

If you are someone who likes to keep it fuss-free, then opt for checkered pants like Kangana Ranaut, who teamed it with a graphic T-shirt. We love how casual yet chic the entire look is. She layered the ensemble with a trench coat, that added volume to the look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Recently, the actor was spotted looking stylish in a silver and black check mini dress by Asos. The one-shouldered body-hugging dress featured a large statement bow on one shoulder — which, we feel, was the highlight of the look. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the ensemble was accessorised with stone-encrusted danglers and straight hair. For make-up, the Ek Villain star went all glam with dewy base, winged eyeliner and a glossy red lip.

Will you wear checks this party season?

