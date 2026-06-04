Travis Scott and Radhika Merchant have one thing in common — a watch worth Rs 28 crore

Travis Scott and Radhika Merchant may come from completely different worlds, but they share one extraordinary symbol of luxury: the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire, a watch valued at approximately ₹28 crore ($3 million) in the current market.

Spotted on the wrists of the global music superstar and the Indian business heiress, this timepiece represents the pinnacle of modern haute horology, combining advanced engineering, radical materials, and unparalleled exclusivity.

What makes it so special?

Developed specifically for a sapphire case, the RM 75-01 calibre features a flying tourbillon and a flying barrel within a fully skeletonised architecture, allowing light and structure to intertwine. Engineered for clarity and resilience, the tripartite case, made from synthetic sapphire, is a feat of micrometric precision, requiring over 1,000 hours of machining and polishing.