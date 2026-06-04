Travis Scott and Radhika Merchant have one thing in common — a watch worth Rs 28 crore

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Travis Scott and Radhika Merchant may come from completely different worlds, but they share one extraordinary symbol of luxury: the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire, a watch valued at approximately ₹28 crore ($3 million) in the current market.
Spotted on the wrists of the global music superstar and the Indian business heiress, this timepiece represents the pinnacle of modern haute horology, combining advanced engineering, radical materials, and unparalleled exclusivity.
Developed specifically for a sapphire case, the RM 75-01 calibre features a flying tourbillon and a flying barrel within a fully skeletonised architecture, allowing light and structure to intertwine. Engineered for clarity and resilience, the tripartite case, made from synthetic sapphire, is a feat of micrometric precision, requiring over 1,000 hours of machining and polishing.
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Blending the architectural grandeur of Gothic art with the mesmerising fluidity of water, the watch reveals a sculptural dimension like never before. Available in three limited versions, the RM 75-01 reflects aquatic inspiration through colour and detail. The clear sapphire model evokes sunlit waves, paired with a sea-green strap, while the other two iterations in blue and pink incorporate coloured sapphire casebacks.
Each variant offers a tactile and visual experience heightened by the inherent warmth and smoothness of sapphire, contrasting with the precision-engineered titanium and red gold interior structure. The calibre’s sweeping arcs and SuperLuminova accents offer a kinetic, luminous interplay between shadow and depth.
Beneath the transparent casing lies a mechanical paradox: an ultra-lightweight yet robust movement, minimalist in construction but complex in execution.
They are manufactured in grade 5 titanium, 5N gold and grey PVD treated. Grade 5 titanium is a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy, which enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium.
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This combination further increases its mechanical properties, which explains its frequent use in the aerospace, aeronautics and automobile industries. As a consequence, the whole assembly is extremely rigid, with precise surface flatness, an essential for the perfect functioning of the gear train.
Produced in extremely limited numbers, the RM 75-01 is considered one of the most exclusive creations in Richard Mille’s catalogue. Its rarity, complex construction, and unconventional design have made it one of the most sought-after watches among elite collectors, athletes, entertainers, and billionaires worldwide.
With a market value exceeding the price of many luxury supercars, the RM 75-01 exists in a category that lies at the intersection of watchmaking, engineering, and collectible art. The timepiece is limited to only 10 worldwide.