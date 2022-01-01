Airport fashion: From Deepika-Ranveer to Alia-Ranbir, couples jet off for New Year’s vacay in style

This holiday season, our favourite celebrity couples were spotted at the airport, ready to take off for their new year’s eve celebrations. Not only are these lovebirds relationship goals but they also have the most fashionable sartorial sense. Their chic yet comfortable outfits are definitely ones to take inspiration from for your next flight.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in matching neutral-tone outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in matching neutral-tone outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

First up, we have Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. This dynamic duo never fails to deliver. Both dressed in neutral, earthy tones, their outfits perfectly complemented each other. Ranveer’s bold hat and shades and Deepika’s combat boots scream ‘power couple’.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia looking comfy yet stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia looking comfy yet stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were both dressed in shades of blue, in comfortable, but still quite fashionable outfits. Eijaz was wearing a matching tracksuit with a stylish, black fanny pack and black sneakers to tie the outfit together. Pavitra was seen wearing wide, frayed jeans, with a tucked-out shirt under a blue-green hoodie. Her black tote bag and pumps elevated the otherwise simple outfit.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with matching orange details. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with matching orange details. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Next we have, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir sported a pair of olive cargo pants with a fur collared black jacket and sneakers while Alia was in a long trench coat, army green pants and transparent sandals. The orange details in Ranbir’s outfit matched perfectly with Alia’s bright orange tote bag.

Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi

Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi looking cosy in their tracksuits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi looking cosy in their tracksuits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi were looking oh-so-cosy together in their tracksuits. Parag was seen in an all-white tracksuit with black details paired with a pair of black slides and Shefali wore a blue velvet tracksuit with black sneakers.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra entering the airport in their chic outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra entering the airport in their chic outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen looking tres chic at the airport. Kiara was wearing a jacket in shades of purple, paired with a large tote, white boots and reflective sunglasses. Sidharth was seen in black tracks paired with an olive green and black leather jacket. He accessorised his look by adding brown leather sneakers, a black leather backpack and of course, black shades.

The next time you head to the airport, make sure to add elements from these trendsetting outfits into your own wardrobe so that you too can travel in style.

