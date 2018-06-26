Travel mandates to follow to look chic on vacation

Want to look as chic as Parineeti Chopra while travelling? Follow these suggestions by experts. (Source: Instagram/SanjanaBatra) Want to look as chic as Parineeti Chopra while travelling? Follow these suggestions by experts. (Source: Instagram/SanjanaBatra)

Travel brings in joy and happiness to one as it allows the much needed break from the monotonous schedule. At the same time packing and unpacking can be tedious. Here’s a way to make sure you are not missing travel essentials. Pernia Qureshi, founder of Pernia’s Pop-up Shop, lists down the must-haves while travelling.

* A simple slip dress can be taken seamlessly from day to night look depending on how you bring together the entire look.

* A crisp white shirt with blue jeans is effortless and stylish, the perfect look for day-time tourist activities. And a dressy top to go along with the blue jeans for night outing.

* It depends on the destination and climate, but I suggest to travel light.

* One fails to understand what are the most important things they must not leave without. A pair of sunglasses, sunscreen, lip balm, a good book to read and power bank are the essentials that are a must in your handbag.

* Accessorising and styling the same outfit for a new look is something I love to do. Accessory play a major role to uplift your look. Go for jewellery that is easy to pair and is fuss free.

* Handbag that can carry your basic essentials is the one you should be carrying. I like something small and easy that I can throw on as a cross-body. Stick to tan, black or a nude shade bag as it complements all the outfits.

* A stylish and comfortable pair of shoes are something everyone needs. My love for white sneakers is tremendous and they are a must as they let you travel with ease.

Designer Shehla Khan too, has some tips to share.

* Skin care products are the most important for travel as when you do get on a flight or change climates the skin tends to get very dry or act up in general. A great moisturiser, eye cream and sunblock are a few essential things along with an effective lip balm.

* Make up is the other essential. Never travel without your BB cream, concealer, mascara and red lipstick.

* An evening dress, a blazer or any form of formal jacket are always safe to carry as they come in handy on holiday. Jackets are versatile piece of garment which can be dressed up or down according to the outing.

* A comfortable pair of shoes is a travel essential as it’s always good to walk lots when travelling. I also carry my workout gear to try and balance all the food I consume when travelling.

* A great fitting pair of pants or jeans definitely come into use even if you shop for new stuff!

