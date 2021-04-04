Traditional draping styles are passé: Here’s how you can wear a sari in no time

We all love wearing saris, but when it really comes down to draping it — let us be honest — the process for many can be confusing. After all, how do you handle the nine yards of fabric with utter perfection where everything is seamlessly pleated sans any creases?

The answer to this lies in these four types of saris. Check them out below.

One minute saris

This variant comes with its own petticoat. (Screengrab/ isadoralife1/ Facebook) This variant comes with its own petticoat. (Screengrab/ isadoralife1/ Facebook)

One minute saris have to be our favourite kind — they come attached with everything. From the petticoat to the pallu and the pleats — everything is attached in one. All you have to do is wear the petticoat, swirl around once and you have your sari on literally in a minute.

Velcro saris

With a velcro feature, this not only makes the experience easy but comfortable too. (Photo: screengrab/ oneminutesaree) With a velcro feature, this not only makes the experience easy but comfortable too. (Photo: screengrab/ oneminutesaree)

This variant comes with a basic velcro attached to the hemline of the sari. All you have to do is wear your petticoat which can easily stick to the surface of the velcro. Then attach the velcro and you will have the most perfectly-pleated sari in no time.

No-pleat saris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Pack a bit of punch just like Shetty in this sari which does not have pleats. Not only will you enjoy wearing a sari but the additional hassle of pleats being all over the place while walking will be non-existent, too! How cool is that?

Wraparound saris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Similar to the one-minute sari, this one, too, includes the wrap-around feature. Except it does not have pleats. Try it out, because this might end up taking a place in your wardrobe for its accessibility.

