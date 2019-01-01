From Pegan diet to grazing tables, here are top food trends of 2019 according to Pinterest

While eating healthy, experimenting with various ingredients and techniques, and coming up with beverages like protein-filled coffee made it to the top food trends of 2018, as released by Pinterest, it looks like 2019 is all set to take things a step further.

From making your own bread to a paleo-vegan based diet and drinking infused water, here is a list put together by the app that is expected to make it to the top food trends of 2019.

Oat milk

Oat milk is the now the favourite dairy-alternative product in the Pinterest world. Not only is it delicious but also environment-friendly and the searches for the same have risen up by 186 percent in the last year.

Mushrooms

According to Pinterest, “Nutrient-packed mushrooms are springing up everywhere from coffee drinks to chocolate bars.” The searches for mushroom recipes have upped by 64 percent.

The paleo-vegan diet

The Pegan diet, which is part paleo and part vegan “is taking root with people on the hunt for healthy habits. The paleo diet which consists of lots of meat, seafood and dairy products will be environment-friendly substitutes for the same”.

Infused water

Adding a slice of ginger to a cup of water has some health benefits — it helps in digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties. Searches for ginger water went up by 353 percent in the last year.

Make your own bread

Baking bread is on the rise “especially when it comes to fermented loaves like sourdough”. Furthermore, there’s been a rise of 413 percent in terms of searching for recipes for making bread.

Grazing tables

Decorative food tables are a treat to the eyes. Hence, grazing tables have made it to the top food trends as they are “an open invitation for everyone to dig in”. A beautiful arrangement of appetizers, bread or other snacks sets the mood for a great event.

Foil pack dinners

Super hungry or have a lot to cook? Foil pack dinner recipes are the answer. They require less time to cook, minimal preparation time, low mess and are very delicious. The searches for foil pack dinners have gone up to 209 percent on the social media app.

Oxtail

Oxtail, which is the culinary name for the tail of cattle, has become a huge hit. Searches for slow-cooking oxtail recipes have risen by more than 209 percent.

Homemade Jam

Right from raspberry to blackberry and oranges, homemade jam is one of the hottest trends and is expected to stay.

Chayote

According to Pinterest, “People won’t get bored of this versatile gourd. A superfood, chayote or chocho complements all kinds of cuisines.

Which one would you prefer to try?