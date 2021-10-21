Prada tote to Nike sneakers: Here are the top fashion brands and products right now

The list of the most popular fashion brands and products is out. A fashion search platform has unveiled the latest trends for the third quarter of 2021.

The brand that has turned out to be the hottest currently was Balenciaga, especially after it reintroduced haute couture and was also roped in by Ye to create merchandise for his recent album Donda. Rihanna and Kim Kardashian also donned outfits from the label at the Met Gala. As per Lyst, the searches for the brand surged 505 per cent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Gucci, Dior, Prada and Louis Vuitton were found to be among the other top fashion brands. Besides, Nike also made it to the sixth position with the sneakers worn by tennis star Emma Raducanu becoming the fourth hottest women’s product, and searches of Nike tennis shoes rising by 86 per cent.

Amid the pandemic, searches for high heels also saw a 177 per cent increase as compared to the same quarter in 2020. Versace’s hot pink Medua Aevitas platforms teetered close to the top spot on the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

In case of men, Adidas X Yeezy’s foam runner shoes and Prada’s Cloudburst Thunder sneakers were among the top searches. Yeezy foam runners saw a 411 per cent spike in searches.

Prada’s raffia tote bag got the top spot on the women’s hottest product list. Beaded jewellery by Roxanne Assoulin and Eliou Circus was dubbed a “breakout category” on both men and women’s lists, with searches rising 229 per cent.

