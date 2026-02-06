Couture Queen: 5 times Tamannaah Bhatia proved she’s a fashion powerhouse

From classic couture to experimental fashion, Tamannaah Bhatia continues to push boundaries while staying true to elegance.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 6, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Tamannaah BhatiaTop 5 fashion moments of Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo: Instagram/Tamannaah Bhatia)
Tamannaah Bhatia’s style has evolved to reflect confidence, creativity, and a love of high fashion. On the runway, at global events, or on the red carpet, the Sikandar ka Muqaddar (2024) actor always stands out with her graceful presence. Here are five times Tamannaah Bhatia caught everyone’s eye with her captivating gowns.

1. The Rahul Mishra floral gown at India Couture Week

Tamannah Bhatia Tamannah Bhatia (Photo: Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah opened Rahul Mishra’s India Couture Week 2025 show in an impressive hand-embroidered ‘Chérie’ floral gown. The look celebrated craftsmanship and soft florals.

2. A sculptural moment at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition

Tamannah Bhatia Tamannah Bhatia (Photo: Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)

At the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition 2025, Tamannaah’s look complemented the exhibition’s theme of rebirth and infinity, allowing the jewellery to shine while her refined gown added to the overall sense of quiet luxury.

3. Futuristic glamour for Falguni Shane Peacock

Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo: Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah radiated modern elegance as she walked the runway for Falguni Shane Peacock. The gown reflected futuristic flair with dramatic detailing, marking a night that celebrated bold fashion and forward-thinking design.

4. The black nude gown that redefined contemporary glam

Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia (Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)

In a black nude gown , Tamannaah struck the perfect balance between glamour and structure. The contemporary silhouette highlighted her strong fashion sensibility, making the look both striking and sophisticated at a fashion event.

5. Another floral statement by Rahul Mishra

Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo: tamannaahspeaks/Instagram)

Revisiting florals, Tamannaah once again turned to Rahul Mishra, donning another intricately crafted floral gown. Praising the designer’s dedication to couture, she described the experience as a joy—an emotion reflected in how effortlessly she carried the ensemble, making it both personal and powerful.

As far as the actor’s upcoming projects are concerned, she continues to build an exciting slate across platforms, from movie halls to OTT. She is set to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj’s action-thriller O’ Romeo, an intense gangster drama scheduled for early 2026 release. She also joins Sidharth Malhotra in the folk thriller Vvan – Force of the Forrest, due in theatres in May 2026.

