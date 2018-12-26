From garbage bag-inspired jackets to naked jumpsuits: The top 10 weird fashion trends of 2018

The need to constantly evolve and experiment with fashion is understandable but most people these days don’t know when to stop. Last year, we saw some really bizarre creations like the Moschino dry cleaner dress and Balenciaga’s car mat skirts. This year has been equally interesting, take a look:

Extreme cut out jeans

The ‘extreme cut out’ jeans, that was produced by a Los-Angeles-based denim brand named Carmar, was mostly about seams and pockets. Featuring belt loops and a zipper, the brand described the jeans as “relax fit, high rise pants with large statement cutouts on front and back”. It was priced at $168, which approximately amounts to Rs 11,200.

Giant jackets

The insanely huge jacket or a seven-layered coat took the fashion world by storm this year. Rihanna sported an oversized bubblegum pink quilted puffer by Ella Boucht and looked like a walking candy floss. Kendall Jenner too picked a similar red one while Priyanka Chopra was seen in a trash bag-inspired black jacket that she cleverly teamed with a belt.

Naked bridal jumpsuit

While the naked dress has been one of the most popular outfits for sometime now, the naked bridal jumpsuit saw the light of the day this year. The sheer attire created by a design house from Barcelona was first seen on a Spanish model, Cristi Pedroche. The bodysuit featured lace and embroidered floral work with 200 crystals beaded on it.

Super-expensive plastic bags

French luxury brand, Celine launched transparent, plastic shopping bags during the Paris Spring/Summer’18 show. Designed by the brand’s artistic designer, Phoebe Philo, these pieces are priced at $590, which rounds up to Rs 41,450 approximately.

Fendi’s vagina scarf

Fendi released scarves that looked just like a vagina! Available in a blush pink colour, the “Touch of Fur” scarf reminded people of vaginas and it cost around $990, which is approximately Rs 69, 552.

ASOS Chainlink jeans

Another experimental take on the jeans was the chainlink jeans from online retailer ASOS, who came out with Ragged Priest Black Label Chaps. Priced at £60, it featured two-pieces that were attached with chains. While the upper portion looked like a skirt, the bottom portion had the structure of trousers.

Gucci’s Fall/Winter’18 collection

The Italian luxury fashion brand unveiled their women’s Fall/Winter’18 collection at the Milan Fashion Week that had heavy Frankenstein reference. The brand showcased a mock operating room, complete with (unused) surgical tables and overhead lamps.

In another spookier surgical/Frankenstein reference, two models carried replicas of their own heads in their hands. The collection also included a masked Inuit in a fur-lined jacket, a Renaissance woman in a long velvet dress, Victorian characters in layers of pleats, a blue-turbaned man in a tan leisure suit and Middle Eastern woman in beaded head covers and long, flowered robes.

Christopher Kane’s version of the ugly shoe trend

The Scottish fashion designer created a new version of the Crocs — bedazzled orthopedic shoes. During his Fall’18 show at London Fashion Week, Kane showcased his take on the ugly shoe trend that featured a pair of black Crocs set on spiral boosters and embellished with colourful crystal on the top.

Double Jeans

Another bizarre take on the jeans is the ‘double jeans’ created by London-based designer Natasha Zinko. Featuring one high-waist and another low waist detailing with contrast side stripes and seven pockets, these pieces cost approximately Rs 48,827.

Bum rip shorts

Created by the Pretty Little Thing, these bum-ripped jeans priced at $25 flashes one’s booty. The brand’s website described the weird piece as, “Add some serious attitude to your look with a pair of thigh-skimming mid wash denim shorts. With contemporary frayed hem, cheeky bum rip and flattering high waisted design, pair with your chunkiest sandals and killer shades for a seriously slick look.

