scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Latest news

Mrunal Thakur’s tube top-jeans look is perfect for summers

We like how the actor kept the look simple with hair parted at the centre and accessorised with silver hoop earrings

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2021 9:40:02 pm
What do you think of her look? (Photos: PR handout)

Mrunal Thakur, who is busy promoting her next film Toofan, just took her fashion game many notches higher with her latest look! The actor was was recently seen in a black tube top which was styled with a blazer from MellowDrama and high-waist jeans.

The blazer, which featured big buttons, beautifully brought the look together. We like how she kept it simple with hair parted at the centre and accessorised with silver hoop earrings and rings.

Check out the look here.

What do you think about her look? (Source: PR Handout) Mrunal kept it simple yet extremely chic! (Source: PR Handout)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213)

The actor is often seen in black outfits, nailing it every single time. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

What is interesting is the way she elevates the outfits with her make-up, for instance, the winged eyeliner in this case.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

The actor looked stunning in this Michael Kors dress, which accentuated her svelte frame.

Which is your favourite look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Lalu Prasad Shaw, NFTs, NFTs in India, Lalu Prasad Shaw Bengal artist, indianexpress.com, terrain art, digital art shaw, who is lalu prasad shaw, south asian art,
Exhibition features modern Indian artist Lalu Prasad Shaw’s works with NFT certification

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 23: Latest News

Advertisement