Mrunal Thakur’s tube top-jeans look is perfect for summers

Mrunal Thakur, who is busy promoting her next film Toofan, just took her fashion game many notches higher with her latest look! The actor was was recently seen in a black tube top which was styled with a blazer from MellowDrama and high-waist jeans.

The blazer, which featured big buttons, beautifully brought the look together. We like how she kept it simple with hair parted at the centre and accessorised with silver hoop earrings and rings.

The actor is often seen in black outfits, nailing it every single time. Here are some instances.

What is interesting is the way she elevates the outfits with her make-up, for instance, the winged eyeliner in this case.

The actor looked stunning in this Michael Kors dress, which accentuated her svelte frame.

