Toofaan promotions: Mrunal Thakur’s looks are all about comfort

Mrunal Thakur is busy promoting her upcoming film, Toofaan. As such, the actor was seen in a series of looks which were — in keeping with the times — all about comfort.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she was first seen in a purple crop top from the label pokaba.active. This was teamed with a pair of distressed jeans from KGL.

The look was pulled together with hair swept on the side and golden statement earrings. Check out the pictures here.

In the second instance, she went for a more dressy option. Styled by Ghavri again, the Super 30 actor was seen in a co-ord set from the label MéRo. The look had a lot more drama, thanks to the eye make-up and the hairdo. Take a look.

Going back to casuals, Mrunal was seen in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a black crop top from KGL teamed with a pair of jeans from Zara. The look was pulled together with her hair knotted in a ponytail and silver hoop earrings.

In another look, she looked striking in a Prabal Gurung dress. It featured the designer’s signature cuts at the waist. Also styled by Ghavri, the look was understated and chic. The black dress featured silver details at the hem. Check out the picture here.

