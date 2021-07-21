scorecardresearch
Toofaan promotions: Mrunal Thakur’s latest look has left us underwhelmed

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her previous looks were quite impressive, prioritising comfort over style

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2021 9:40:51 pm
Mrunal Thakur's Toofaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur-starrer Toofaan has just released and the actor is busy promoting her latest film. As such, she has been spotted in various looks lately.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, while her previous looks were quite impressive, prioritising comfort over style, her recent look, however, has left us rather underwhelmed. The Super 30 actor was spotted in an ensemble from Hellessy — a crisp white shirt teamed with striped wide bottom pants. This was further teamed with a yellow corset-like belt.

Not only was there a clash in the look with the belt not adding to it in any way, but the pants too looked ill-fitted.

Check out the pictures below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Having said that, her previous looks — mainly comprising flowy dresses and denim jumpsuits — worked really well. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

All these looks, as disparate as they may be, are chic and trendy. What do you think of her recent look?

