Toofaan promotions: Mrunal Thakur ditches drama for basics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Toofaan is all set to release on OTT and the leading actors are busy promoting the film.

As such, Mrunal has been seen in multiple outfits of late, and while they might not be groundbreaking, the looks do work.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she was most recently spotted in a jumpsuit from the label Essé. The forest green zip-up boiler suit was accessorised with what the brand describes as a “umber textured leather belt”.

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a high knot and filled-in eyebrows. While the look is all edgy, we feel that it had a lot more potential to be a standout look. A winged eyeliner, perhaps, could have added some drama.

In the second look, she was spotted in a black and pink dress from the label alice + olivia by StaceyBendet. This was cinched with a black waist belt and we loved the cute hairdo.

In the third instance, she was spotted in a monochrome look as she stepped out in a white chic top from the label ORSEUNDIRIS teamed with black pants with flared bottom from Camilla And Marc. Much like her previous looks, this was pulled together with hair parted at the centre and dewy make-up.

What do you think of her looks?