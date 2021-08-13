Toofaan actor Mrunal Thakur is killing it with her impeccable style choices

Mrunal Thakur and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan may have received mixed responses, but Mrunal has succeeded in making a mark for herself with her impeccable style. Even during the promotions of the film, she stood out for her unconventional fashion choices.

For instance, she nailed this printed co-ord set from the label MellowDrama. The outfit looked lovely on her, especially the colour combination. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a neat knot and simple heels. Check out the picture below.

In the second instance, she opted for a quirky look. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she was seen in intricately-knitted shirt with wide collars and matching pants. The colourful look was elevated with dramatic make-up and chic hairdo. The pink boots, though, had all our attention.

In a more toned-down look, she was seen in a pretty dress from the label alice + olivia by StaceyBendet. The outfit bore floral motifs and looked stunning on her. Also styled by Ghavri, the dress did all the talking as the accessories were dialed down.

She looked pretty as a picture in a charcoal black silk organza sari with hand painted white roses styled with an off-shoulder corset blouse. Subtle makeup and a side-swept hair completed the look.

Finally, she was seen in a printed pantsuit from Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia. The look was sharp and was further accentuated with a neat hairdo. Check out the picture below.

Which is your favourite look?