Tommy Hilfiger collaborates with Zendaya for the brand’s Spring 2019 campaign

Almost one year after that the Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi collaboration has ended, the designer is all set to launch his next design collaboration with American actor and singer Zendaya. The Tommy x Zendaya, which will be the duo’s first “see-now, buy-now collection” is slated to debut on March 2 at the Paris Fashion Week, 2019.

Back in October 2018, the brand had first announced that Zendaya will be their new women’s brand ambassador as well as a co-designer. According to the 67-year-old designer’s Instagram account, “Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself. Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand.”

All of the products that will feature in the show will be available to customers from all over the world to purchase immediately after the ramp walk.

During a press statement after the announcement in October, Hilfiger said, “I love to collaborate with people who are passionate about making their dreams a reality and who inspire the next generation to do the same.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya explained, “Fashion is more than just wearing cool clothes. It’s a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality, which is extremely empowering. This is why I am proud to partner with Tommy Hilfiger.”

Earlier, during Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid’s two-year design collaboration, the duo held a series of runway events including New York, Los Angeles, Milan and London and the designs were a huge hit among the customers.

Are you excited about the new collaboration?