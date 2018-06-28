Tommy Hilfiger thrilled to take TommyNow show to China

Designer Tommy Hilfiger all set to showcase his TommyNow collection at Shanghai. (Source: File Photo) Designer Tommy Hilfiger all set to showcase his TommyNow collection at Shanghai. (Source: File Photo)

Designer Tommy Hilfiger is excited about his experiential runway event TommyNow heading to China. The Fall 2018 TommyNow experiential fashion show will be held in Shanghai on September 4 as a part of “See Now, Buy Now” concept. It will present the first TommyXLewis collaborative collection designed by Hilfiger with Formula One World champion Lewis Hamilton. “TommyNow continues to disrupt the runway rules driven by our passion to introduce innovative ways to immerse as many consumers as possible into this event globally,” Hilfiger said in a statement to IANS.

“For Fall 2018, our experiential event will evolve to become an even greater storytelling experience that celebrates our powerful Fall 2018 collections and ambassador partnerships. After successful stops in North America and Europe, I look forward to unveiling our next season on a new continent,” he added.

Hilfiger’s “See Now, Buy Now” global platform brings forward innovative and immersive digital content fused with real-life experiences accessible to both virtual audiences globally and those attending the live event. The event in China will celebrate icons of tomorrow in the world of fashion, art, music and entertainment whose powerful drive and inner fire pushes them to lead the way and inspire the next generation of consumers globally.

This will be the first TommyNow collection to be showcased without Gigi Hadid who had been collaborating with the brand since 2016. Keeping up with the philosophy of the collection the designs showcased on the runway will be immediately available in more than 70 countries in-stores and online.

