Tommy Hilfiger launches ‘smart’ fashion line with inbuilt Bluetooth chip that monitors your every move

It’s no secret how your every step can be monitored if you are connected to the world via a smartphone, and it seems technology monitoring is slowly taking over your clothing as well.

High-end brand Tommy Hilfiger, recently launched their smart-clothing line. What’s different or alarming about the collection is that the pieces from denim jackets, hoodies to tracksuits, come fitted with a Bluetooth chip, that will be able to keep a tab on how many times you have worn the said product and under what circumstances.

While privacy is obviously at stake here, in an effort to placate buyers, the brand ensured that any information stored by the chip will be encrypted and the wearer can turn off the tracking feature at will. However, doing so will exclude the user from availing the special discounts by Hilfiger.

It is not the only label to go ‘smart’ with fashion. Last year, jeans giant, Levi’s had collaborated with Google to launch the very expensive ‘Levi’s Commuter Trucker Jacket with Jacquard by Google’, that cost around $350 (approximately Rs 24,018). Wearing this jacket, connected to the phone, would help one to get directions from Google, start and stop music at will, and send text messages.

Topshop also launched a range of keychains that could be linked to the customer’s debit or credit cards aiding in cashless payments.

