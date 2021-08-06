Olympic medallist Tom Daley finishes knitting Olympic-themed cardigan; see pics

Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley, who was recently photographed knitting while watching a match at this year’s event, has finally completed his project. He took to social media to share pictures of the cardigan he made.

The white cardigan not only featured the Olympic rings but also the Team GB logo at the back. Calling it his “Olympic cardigan”, Daley wrote on social media, “When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future. I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games!”

He added, “On the back I went for a classic @teamgb logo, the shoulders have a flag and GBR on them. For the front I wanted to keep it simple and I tried my best to embroider TOKYO in Japanese!” On either sleeve were embroidered a Union Jack and GBR logo.

Netizens could not keep calm. “Could you be the sweetest person alive?! Following the knitting progress more than the Olympics itself at the moment!” a user commented.

Another wrote, “This is amazing! How do you knit so quickly?”

“You paint with wool. So creative!” another social media user commented.

The 27-year-old British diver runs a separate page on Instagram that is dedicated entirely to knitting. In an earlier post, he showed a woollen case that he knitted for the gold medal that he won this year. “Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics and we won GOLD yesterday. I made a little medal case too,” he wrote.

Daley also knitted some ‘doggy jumpers’; he shared pictures on social media.