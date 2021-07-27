scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Must Read

Jill Biden wears only one new outfit at Tokyo Olympics, recycles the rest

US First Lady Jill Biden's Tokyo trip, right from the moment she landed at the destination, has been about going big on repeating dresses that we had already seen her wearing on previous occasions

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2021 7:10:24 pm
jill bidenJill Biden has ofen turned heads with her sustainable fashion choices. (Source: AP)

Fashion inspiration for many, Jill Biden seems to be committed to promoting sustainability by recycling many of her clothes. And her latest appearances at Tokyo Olympics have been no different.

The US First Lady’s Tokyo trip, right from the moment she landed at the destination, has been about going big on repeating dresses that we had already seen her wearing on previous occasions. In fact, her only new outfit was a Ralph Lauren blazer with a matching tee and white trousers which she wore at the stands.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (@flotus)

The first time Jill Biden was photographed in Tokyo, she wore a red cape Narcisco Rodriguez dress. The last time she wore it was in June while visiting a Florida vaccination centre, reported The Independent.

Also Read |‘They were very pretty’: Jill Biden opens up on backlash over her ‘fishnet’ stockings

Later, she was seen in a monochrome polka-dotted dress from Brandon Maxwell — that she wore earlier at the G7 Summit. She teamed it with a Larroude clutch bag which she had carried during a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

According to New York Times, the FLOTUS’ fashion choices, in a way, were in line with the theme of Olympics, which was billed as the greenest Games yet with the motto ‘Be better, together — For the planet and the people’.

However, wearing recycled clothes did not end for Jill at the Olympics. After leaving Tokyo, she arrived in Hawaii to visit a vaccination centre. She opted for a lilac dress, which was the one she wore during a visit to another vaccination centre in Harlem in June.

jill biden Jill Biden in a lilac dress in Hawaii. (Source: AP)
Here’s how netizens reacted:
Jill Biden is clearly setting sustainable fashion goals for many.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rahul Bose’s birthday: A look at the actor’s most stylish moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X