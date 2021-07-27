Jill Biden wears only one new outfit at Tokyo Olympics, recycles the rest

Fashion inspiration for many, Jill Biden seems to be committed to promoting sustainability by recycling many of her clothes. And her latest appearances at Tokyo Olympics have been no different.

The US First Lady’s Tokyo trip, right from the moment she landed at the destination, has been about going big on repeating dresses that we had already seen her wearing on previous occasions. In fact, her only new outfit was a Ralph Lauren blazer with a matching tee and white trousers which she wore at the stands.

The first time Jill Biden was photographed in Tokyo, she wore a red cape Narcisco Rodriguez dress. The last time she wore it was in June while visiting a Florida vaccination centre, reported The Independent.

Later, she was seen in a monochrome polka-dotted dress from Brandon Maxwell — that she wore earlier at the G7 Summit. She teamed it with a Larroude clutch bag which she had carried during a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

According to New York Times, the FLOTUS’ fashion choices, in a way, were in line with the theme of Olympics, which was billed as the greenest Games yet with the motto ‘Be better, together — For the planet and the people’.

However, wearing recycled clothes did not end for Jill at the Olympics. After leaving Tokyo, she arrived in Hawaii to visit a vaccination centre. She opted for a lilac dress, which was the one she wore during a visit to another vaccination centre in Harlem in June.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Jill Biden is clearly setting sustainable fashion goals for many.