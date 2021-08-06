Tokyo bronze medallist PV Sindhu keeps it simple in a blazer and pants set

What do you think of her look? (Source: PR Handout)

PV Sindhu, who won a bronze medals at the Olympic Games 2020, is back in the country.

The ace shuttler returned from Tokyo to a warm reception by Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania, as well as other officials of the Sports Authority of India. She and her coach Park Tae-sang were felicitated at the airport.

“I am very happy and excited of course, every body congratulated me and I am thankful to BAI and everyone for supporting and encouraging me. It is an exciting day and happy moment,” the 26-year-old said, as per a PTI report.

After making the nation proud with her game, the badminton player is now giving fashion goals! Sindhu was recently spotted looking sharp in a checked blazer teamed with beige pants. The outfit was paired with platform heels from Melissa, priced at ₹ 7,199.

Styled by Bornali Caldeira, the look was chic yet understated which worked really well for the athlete. It was completed with side-parted hair. Check out the pictures below.

PV Sindhu looked pretty in this ensemble.

She kept the look understated.

Her present look is reminiscent of the time she had stepped out in an ensemble from INWARD by designer Bhaavya Bhatnagar — the Glistening Wildflowers Pantsuit teamed with a purple T-shirt. The look was completed with bright lip shade and golden strapped sandals.

