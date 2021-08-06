Tokyo bronze medallist PV Sindhu keeps it simple in a blazer and pants set

August 6, 2021 5:30:22 pm
PV Sindhu, who won a bronze medals at the Olympic Games 2020, is back in the country.
The ace shuttler returned from Tokyo to a warm reception by Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania, as well as other officials of the Sports Authority of India. She and her coach Park Tae-sang were felicitated at the airport.
“I am very happy and excited of course, every body congratulated me and I am thankful to BAI and everyone for supporting and encouraging me. It is an exciting day and happy moment,” the 26-year-old said, as per a PTI report.
After making the nation proud with her game, the badminton player is now giving fashion goals! Sindhu was recently spotted looking sharp in a checked blazer teamed with beige pants. The outfit was paired with platform heels from Melissa, priced at ₹ 7,199.
Styled by Bornali Caldeira, the look was chic yet understated which worked really well for the athlete. It was completed with side-parted hair. Check out the pictures below.
Her present look is reminiscent of the time she had stepped out in an ensemble from INWARD by designer Bhaavya Bhatnagar — the Glistening Wildflowers Pantsuit teamed with a purple T-shirt. The look was completed with bright lip shade and golden strapped sandals.
What do you think of her recent look?
