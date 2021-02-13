‘To All The Boys’ costume designer reveals just how much Lara Jean’s style has evolved

Netflix’s To All The Boys: Always And Forever has released, and unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that the film is the third installment of Jenny Han’s books by the same name. It brings to life the story of teenager Lara Jean, who writes a series of letters to all of her crushes, and ends up actually falling in love with one of them. Ahead of its release, the films’ costume designer had revealed just how much Lara Jean’s personal style has evolved over the course of the three films.

“We did use a couple of pairs of shoes from the second movie, like the pale sage green sandal from Geox that Chris comments on in a scene in the school hallway. In flashbacks, you do see a number of iconic pieces, such as the pink duffle coat. As we wanted to move Lara Jean forward to a more sophisticated and mature look, we left the more youthful girl pieces in the closet,” she told Popsugar.

Lara Jean’s prom dress

In this movie, Lana Condor’s Lara Jean goes to prom. Talking about her dress, the designer said: “For Lara Jean’s prom dress, which we created, I got inspiration from fashion designers such as Alexander McQueen, Elie Saab, Reem Acra. We wanted something unique, feminine, and outstanding. This was one of my favorites in the movie. We purchased a dress from a formal store as we loved the fabric, color, and matte satin finish.

“I had my cutter Samantha MacKinnon re-cut the bodice of the dress to create a very flattering V-neckline and add the embroidered floral lace fabric overlay on the bodice. The final touch was a long net full crinoline under the skirt. I was extremely happy with the final garment. It was an outstanding, one-of-a-kind gown, which was very appropriate for fashionista Lara Jean at prom.”

As is understood from the trailer, the characters make a visit to Korea in the third film. The designer shared that they “took all of the garments with us for the main cast as we had very little time to prep in Korea”. “I carried eight hockey bags full of costumes on the plane with me. I had an awesome team in Korea to help me — Hyeran Lee and her crew. They did a wonderful job of sourcing all the Korean actors and dressing the local cast, such as the character Dae (Kitty’s love interest). They also were instrumental in getting the giant cat costume made for me.”

