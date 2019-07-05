Nusrat Jahan looks regal in wine-coloured lehenga at her wedding reception in Kolkata

Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan and husband Nikhil Jain hosted a spectacular wedding reception for their family and friends in Kolkata on Thursday. The Trinamool Congress MP oozed elegance in a wine-coloured velvet lehenga; the groom too went for a velvet Bandhgala for the party at ITC Royal.

Jahan opted for a half-tied hairdo and accessorised the heavily-embellished attire with traditional gold and kundan jewellery. For makeup, she wore a lip shade that complemented her lehenga and opted for smokey eyes. The maang tikka and nath were also in place.

The reception was a high-security event as it was also attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Jahan’s friend and fellow MP Mimi Chakraborty was spotted by her side wearing a dark green-coloured lehenga. Chakraborty, who had contested from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, rounded out her look with hair styled in soft curls, an gold and emerald choker and maang tikka.

Earlier in the morning, the couple had attended the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Rath Yatra, where she was a special invitee, along with the CM.

Opting for a lovely lime green sari, which featured a pink border, the politician looked lovely. Keeping her hair tied in a bun, she opted for a simple look.

What do you think of her look at the reception?