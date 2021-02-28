‘Tis the red season: Radhika Madan, Shilpa Shetty look lovely in the colour

Who do you think looked better? (Source: Sukriti Grover, Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

While red is the preferred colour for several celebrities, this week far too many actors donned this colour. And we are digging the range on display. First up, Radhika Madan was seen looking striking in an off-shoulder red crop top. Styled by Suktriti Grover, she teamed this with high-waist jeans.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

The look was completed with tousled hair, filled-in eyebrows and a peach shade lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Actor Erica J Fernandes, too, was spotted looking pretty in a red sequin dress from Nikhita Tandon. The outfit featured a sweetheart neckline and complemented her svelte frame. She completed the look with hair tied with a matching clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrushti Gupta (@shrushti_216)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted in a red off-shoulder dress and looked gorgeous. Styled by Mohit Rai, the outfit was a signature creation from Saaksha & Kinni. The texture worked really as the actor rounded the look with minimum make-up. Check out the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Who do you think looked better?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle