scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Latest news

‘Tis the red season: Radhika Madan, Shilpa Shetty look lovely in the colour

We are digging the range on display!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2021 5:25:54 pm
shilpa shetty, radhika madan, erica, shilpa shetty kundra photos, radhika madan photos, actors wearing red, indian express, indian express newsWho do you think looked better? (Source: Sukriti Grover, Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

While red is the preferred colour for several celebrities, this week far too many actors donned this colour. And we are digging the range on display. First up, Radhika Madan was seen looking striking in an off-shoulder red crop top. Styled by Suktriti Grover, she teamed this with high-waist jeans.

Check out the pictures here.

The look was completed with tousled hair, filled-in eyebrows and a peach shade lip colour.

Actor Erica J Fernandes, too, was spotted looking pretty in a red sequin dress from Nikhita Tandon. The outfit featured a sweetheart neckline and complemented her svelte frame. She completed the look with hair tied with a matching clip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shrushti Gupta (@shrushti_216)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted in a red off-shoulder dress and looked gorgeous. Styled by Mohit Rai, the outfit was a signature creation from Saaksha & Kinni. The texture worked really as the actor rounded the look with minimum make-up. Check out the pictures.

Who do you think looked better?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

janhvi kapoor, madhuri dixit, latest bollywood photos, latest fashion trends, fashion trends 2021, fashion hits and misses indian express
From Janhvi Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit: Fashion Hits and Misses (22 Feb-28 Feb)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement