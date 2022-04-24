Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande wedding: Couple looks elegant in white as they get married in Jaipur

IAS officers Tina Dabi and Pradeep K Gawande are now married. The couple solemnised their intimate wedding with close friends and family in attendance earlier this week, and pictures of their pre and post wedding ceremonies are now being shared on social media.

Tina, who is the first ever girl from the Dalit community to top the UPSC examination, shared a photo on Twitter as she posed with her husband. News reports suggest she deleted her Instagram account prior to the wedding.

The bride looked divine in a white silk sari with a golden border. She wore minimal accessories, pairing the look with a solid gold chain, her hair tied in a neat bun and decorated with flowers. She also wore several white bangles on her mehendi-adorned wrists.

Tina, who wore light makeup with just a heavy red lipstick, was joined by her husband, who complimented her all-white look in a white kurta-pajama set.

Bride’s sister Ria Dabi shared some more pictures from the pre-wedding activities, in which the couple aced ethnic fashion.

While Tina wore a pink sharara set with brocade work and an embroidered border, Pradeep matched her in an emerald green bandhgala jacket and kurta, and a white pajama set.

Check out some of these other looks.

Last month, the couple announced their engagement. Tina wrote in an Instagram caption of them holding hands, “I’m wearing the smile you gave me #fiance.”

While she is currently posted as Joint Secretary, Finance (Taxation) Department in Jaipur, her husband — a 2013 batch officer — is Director of Archaeology and Museum Department, Jaipur.

Tina was earlier married to Athar Aamir Khan, who had stood second in the UPSC examination in 2016, the same year as her.

