Timothée Chalamet to co-host Met Gala this year

Timothee Chalamet has often turned heads with his stunning red carpet looks. (Source: tchalamet/Instagram)

American actor Timothée Chalamet, known for his stellar red carpet looks, will be hosting Met Gala this year.

Wearing designers like Prada, Louis Vuitton and Haider Ackermann, Chalamet has often grabbed eyeballs with his fine sense of style. The 25-year-old will join poet Amanda Gorman and CFDA chairman Tom Ford in hosting the event this time.

The grand fashion event, which was earlier postponed indefinitely amid the pandemic, will finally be held on September 18, 2021.

According to Vogue, the event will showcase the “theme of American fashion” in its “first two-part exhibition”. “Part one, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18, 2021, and will remain on display when “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opens on May 5, 2022, in the period rooms of the American Wing,” the outlet mentioned. Both the shows will run through September 5, 2022.

The invite-only event, with solo tickets costing $30,000 and tables for $275,000, has already sold out, reported Page Six.