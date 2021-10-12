Timothée Chalamet aces monochrome outfits on Time magazine cover; see pics

October 12, 2021 1:20:14 pm
Actor Timothée Chalamet has featured on the latest cover of Time magazine.
The 25-year-old, who will be playing young Will Wonka in his upcoming film, featured in monochrome outfits on the cover — he wore a black high-neck outfit, teamed with a matching pair of flared trousers and shoes on the cover, and a white shirt in another.
The photos were clicked by Ruven Afanador.
Sharing his experience of working on the film Wonka, a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chalamet told the magazine, “It’s a celebration of being off-center and of being OK with the weirder parts of you that don’t quite fit in.”
Chalamet, who is known for his androgynous style, also talked about his perception of masculinity — “more sensitive, more emotional, in keeping with his generation’s permissive attitudes about self-expression,” the magazine mentions.
Chalamet also wants to use his platform as a public figure responsibly. “He wants to use his platform thoughtfully, to spread the right kinds of messages through the world-whether that’s about mental-health awareness, a subject which he wants to see become ‘less of an Instagram slide share and something more intrinsic,’ or climate,” the magazine writes.
