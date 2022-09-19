In 106 years, Timothée Chalamet becomes first man to appear solo on the print cover of this magazine

Timothée Chalamet is in the news a lot these days, and for all the right reasons. The 26-year-old American actor, who has acted in films like ‘Call Me by Your Name‘, ‘Dune‘, ‘Interstellar‘ and others, now has a new feather to add to his cap.

Chalamet recently made history by becoming the first male British Vogue cover star in the magazine’s 106-year-old history. He has made a fashionable mark for himself with his red carpet appearances, upping his game with his androgynous fashion sensibilities that have given him prominence among the high ranks of the fashion world.

The actor was recently seen attending the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, during which, he became the paparazzi favourite when he posed on the red carpet and showcased a rather daring outfit: a fiery backless ensemble featuring a halter jumpsuit that made him look smoldering hot.

Now, given his eclectic looks on and off the carpet, and his rather fluid style, Chalamet — “the half-French, half-American, fourth-generation New Yorker” — has been photographed for the magazine’s October issue cover. He was quoted as telling the publication that it makes him feel “extraordinary. And weird. And just an honour”.

According to a Guardian report, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful wrote in his editor’s letter about the actor that it was his “feverishly followed fashion persona, a style so innate and self-assured that it inspires women and men alike” that made him a worthy choice.

“From shimmering genderless suiting to his daily wardrobe of vintage T-shirts and easy denim, he doesn’t like to label himself whether he’s off to a concert or caught in the glare of a thousand flashbulbs.”

The actor himself shared some photos from the cover shoot, clicked by Steven Meisel, in which he embraced his edgy style and unconventional fashion. In the cover photo, for instance, he wore a pearl choker, and in another picture, he wore an oversized orange and pink cardigan and a pair of black leather pants.

According to the Guardian report, while Chalamet is the first man to appear solo on the cover of the print edition British Vogue, singer Harry Styles was the first man on the cover of American Vogue in 2020, and Zayn Malik was the first man on British Vogue‘s digital cover in 2018.

